Sei Investments Co. Takes Position in Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXN. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexxen International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nexxen International by 24.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nexxen International by 2,021.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,027 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexxen International during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexxen International Price Performance

Nexxen International stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. Nexxen International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.56 million, a PE ratio of 216.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexxen International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexxen International in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Nexxen International in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexxen International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Nexxen International Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company’s demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

