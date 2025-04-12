SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 20,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $399,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,194.47. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 394,991 shares of company stock worth $8,157,395 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:S opened at $17.59 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Westpark Capital reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

