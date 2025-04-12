Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 6,300 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $327,096.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,876.32. This trade represents a 61.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476 in the last 90 days. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SKWD opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

