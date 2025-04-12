SoundView Advisors Inc. Invests $498,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Amazon.com makes up 0.2% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,638,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,084,026,000 after buying an additional 2,330,113 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

