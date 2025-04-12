Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $69.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 318,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $184.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Phillip Securities lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.19.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

