Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.22% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $65.12 on Friday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

