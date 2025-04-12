Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as high as C$0.02. Sulliden Mining Capital shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 277,400 shares.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Up 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.01.

About Sulliden Mining Capital

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

