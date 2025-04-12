TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in TAT Technologies were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TAT Technologies by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TATT. StockNews.com raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on TAT Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of TATT opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.75.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

