Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $404.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $251.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.09. Tesla has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

