The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,723 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.21% of The RMR Group worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in The RMR Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 55.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in The RMR Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMR opened at $15.23 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $485.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 135.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

