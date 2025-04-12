Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Toast Price Performance

NYSE:TOST opened at $34.08 on Thursday. Toast has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,404.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,712.60. This trade represents a 72.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,499,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,865.16. The trade was a 29.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toast by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toast by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,938,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,108,000 after buying an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Toast by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 225,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

