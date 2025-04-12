Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TGI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGI. Wolfe Research cut Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

