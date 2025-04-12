Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.96% of Universal Electronics worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Universal Electronics by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Universal Electronics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $14.20.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.47 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

