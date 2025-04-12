Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 759,775 Shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in NextNav were worth $62,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextNav by 11.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextNav by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in NextNav by 1,580.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NextNav by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

NextNav ( NASDAQ:NN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). NextNav had a negative net margin of 1,732.92% and a negative return on equity of 128.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $64,405.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 857,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,634,995.44. This represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mariam Sorond sold 62,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $706,007.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,550,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,410,520.34. This trade represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,705 shares of company stock valued at $816,495 in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

