Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $56,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.43 and a 200-day moving average of $200.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.