Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,951,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,020,188 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Service Properties Trust worth $50,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Service Properties Trust by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.40%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Further Reading

