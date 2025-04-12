Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 4,056 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Alexander’s worth $62,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 162.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 4th quarter valued at $480,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.82. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.76 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.60.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Analysts predict that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.77%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

