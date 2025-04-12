Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Fox Advisors began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $69.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Vertiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,349,000 after purchasing an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

