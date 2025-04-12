Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Walmart Trading Up 2.4 %

WMT opened at $92.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.56 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $744.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.83 billion. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $195,052.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 398,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,288,807.84. This trade represents a 0.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total value of $166,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,049,852.03. The trade was a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walmart by 38.2% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth $270,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 29,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,787,000 after purchasing an additional 47,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 52,056 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.