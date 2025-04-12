Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires New Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 361,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $8.86 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $546,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,862,763.52. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $105,021.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 602,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,024,660.28. The trade was a 1.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock valued at $11,448,097. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

