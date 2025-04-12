Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 1,669 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $7,189,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Garmin by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, QSV Equity Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total value of $625,957.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008,550.80. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,180.32. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock worth $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $189.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.16. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $138.86 and a 52-week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Garmin to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

