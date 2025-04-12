Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 4,488 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of OCUL opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald Notman sold 11,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $86,839.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,797.64. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,895 shares of company stock valued at $283,772 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

