Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Wave Life Sciences worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $126,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $5.65 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $867.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of -0.93.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.34. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 280.57% and a negative net margin of 66.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Research analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian O. Henry sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $102,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,443.55. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 169,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $1,617,569.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,019.07. This trade represents a 33.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

