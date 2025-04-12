Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 63,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WYNN. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $73.19 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $406,974.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,905,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,197,974.75. This trade represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip G. Satre bought 22,200 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.18 per share, with a total value of $2,046,396.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,095.10. This trade represents a 185.08 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 438,700 shares of company stock worth $31,300,943 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.