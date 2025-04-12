Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 83.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,337 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.23% of Camping World worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Camping World by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Camping World Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $12.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

