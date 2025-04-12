Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 328.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

