Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.18 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after buying an additional 342,294 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $377.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $380.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $347.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.68, for a total transaction of $8,052,007.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,178,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,367,163.36. This represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,801 shares of company stock valued at $45,553,642. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

