Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,455 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after buying an additional 33,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised shares of THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W cut THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.17%. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.05%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.