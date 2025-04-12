Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,370.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

