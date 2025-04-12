Wellington Management Group LLP Invests $3.47 Million in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,907,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE LEU opened at $64.34 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insider Activity at Centrus Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Centrus Energy news, SVP Larry B. Cutlip sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $481,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,154.62. This represents a 29.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEU. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

