Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.70 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.95.

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.60.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

