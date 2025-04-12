Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CSX by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 72,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 46,473 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 612,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,751,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.72. The company has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

