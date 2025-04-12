Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $4.17 Million Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 291,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $87,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

