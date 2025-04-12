Wellington Management Group LLP Takes $4.29 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in C3.ai by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $9,271,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on C3.ai from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

C3.ai stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.01. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 409,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $12,692,466.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $54,395,398.30. This represents a 18.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Merel Witteveen sold 1,133 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $25,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $162,135.75. The trade was a 13.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,486,813 shares of company stock worth $42,407,563 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

