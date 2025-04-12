Wellington Management Group LLP Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.11% of Scotts Miracle-Gro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian E. Sandoval sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $99,646.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,748.54. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,275. Insiders own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMG

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $51.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 1.96. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -550.00%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.