Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zynex were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Zynex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 159,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Zynex had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $45.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,857.50. This represents a 49.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZYXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zynex from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

