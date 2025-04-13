11,509 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,829,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000.

In other news, Director Ava Schnidman acquired 1,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,245.13. The trade was a 373.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BOW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE BOW opened at $37.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $184.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

