14,471 Shares in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

AMAL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $797.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06.

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $25,835.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,543.40. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $97,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $573,091.11. The trade was a 14.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,656 shares of company stock worth $1,054,122 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

