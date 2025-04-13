17,244 Shares in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.