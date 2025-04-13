2,000 Shares in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAMS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, Director James N. Topper bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $3,055,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,550. The trade was a 90.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAMS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of -0.01.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Research analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

