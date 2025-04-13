25,512 Shares in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Funko news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,784. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 18,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $132,861.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,332 shares in the company, valued at $188,010.48. The trade was a 41.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,959 shares of company stock valued at $227,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Funko from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.75.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

