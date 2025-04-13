292,456 Shares in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 292,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 403,938 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 36,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 133,812 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.25 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.60 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 price objective (down from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $2.72 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 1,760.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

