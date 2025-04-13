4,672 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,934,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,023,000 after purchasing an additional 949,407 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $56.54 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.93 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 85.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

