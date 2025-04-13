468 Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $906.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $943.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $902.10. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $683.00 and a 52-week high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

