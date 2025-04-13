5,482 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,482 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 971.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.99%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. The trade was a 13.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

