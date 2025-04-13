5,560 Shares in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after acquiring an additional 340,691 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,615,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 436,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,320,000 after acquiring an additional 176,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $111.55 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

