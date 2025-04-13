7,237 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arcellx by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcellx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Arcellx by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $96,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $647,787.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,231.94. This trade represents a 21.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,955 shares of company stock worth $3,507,263 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

ACLX opened at $59.15 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.88 and a 12 month high of $107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.96.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

