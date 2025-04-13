7,302 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 8,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 186,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 532,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after buying an additional 159,242 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.08. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

