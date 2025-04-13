8,328 Shares in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Andersons by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Andersons by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.88 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANDE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,992. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

