92,076 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 5,305.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $292.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $62.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

